Hadassah Brooke Nauman, age 39, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Kimberly Robinson. Survived by, husband, Christopher Patton; sons, Jaden Nauman, Chrishaun Collins; father, Roderick Nauman; sister, Annie Harl; niece, Hannah Grady.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Hadassah Brooke Nauman Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
