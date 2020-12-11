Haley Sue Pearson, age 25, of Franklin, Tenness passed-away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Graduate of Centennial High School. Received her bachelor’s degree and master’s from Lipscomb University. She was the Executive Assistant to the Dean of the College of Entertainment and the Arts. She was an amazing Nanny to Ethan and Connor Malik. In addition to working at the college and being a Nanny, she was the Cheerleading Coach at Centennial High School. Haley also was the Director of shows at Hendersonville Performing Arts Center (HPAC). At an early age in life Haley Sue was saved by God's Grace and she continued to serve God throughout her life.
Preceded in death by grandfather, Clarence Robert Pearson. Survived by: husband, Nathanael James Hubert; parents, Stacy and Pam Pearson; brother, Hayden Lane Pearson; sister, Hadley Mae Pearson; grandparents, Wanda Sue Pearson, Susan Carey and Stephen Case (Ann) Fried; great-grandmother, Phyllis “Memaw” Fried; aunts and uncles, Darlene (Steve) Tinsley, David (Michelle) Pearson, Tammy (Jim) Smith, Tracy (Patrick) Bowling and Andrew (Dana) Smith; special great uncle and aunt, William (Fanny) Timmer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Helen Hubert; sister-in-law, Claire Hubert; and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069. Funeral services will be held in the worship center. Seating is very limited and spaced for physical distancing. Once the worship center fills up, overflow seating and livestream of services will be set-up in the chapel. Seating is also very limited and spaced for physical distancing. Masks are encouraged. Please check for updates on the church website, www.clearview.org for viewing the funeral services remotely.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday at the church. There will be a Christmas tree available for those of you who would like to bring an Angel ornament to place on the tree in honor of our Angel Haley Sue. Honorary pallbearers will be Centennial Cheerleading Team, Staff of CEA and The Malik Family. A private family burial will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to https://mercymultiplied.com or https://www.mercyuk.org/our-story
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
