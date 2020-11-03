Harold Eugene “Gene” Fitzwater, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.
Born in Scenery, Pennsylvania to the late Porter and Jennie Norman Fitzwater. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, attended Pine Island U.M.C in Florida and worked for 35 years at Jones and Laughlin/LTV Steel.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years Donna Fitzwater; children, Jim (Lori) Fitzwater and Victoria Morgan; and grandchildren, Jeffrey (Abigail) Fitzwater, Ashley (Ryan) Jenks, Amanda (Todd) Lenz, and Damian Wisniewski. Preceded in death by brothers, William, Kenneth and Donald Fitzwater.
No services will be held at this time. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059
