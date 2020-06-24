Harold W. Pratt, age 87, of Franklin passed from this life on June 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo Perry Pratt; son, Perry Pratt; daughter, Becky Gregory (Michael); grandchildren, Allison Pratt, Andrew Pratt, Grant Gregory (Gabby) and Micalah Gregory; brothers, Gerald Pratt (Sue) and Jack Pratt, Sr. (Jessie.)
Mr Pratt was a native Franklin, Tennessee citizen. He joined the Army National Guard at age 17 and served in Korea for two years. Upon his return he joined his brother, Gerald in playing football for Franklin High School. He was a member of the Concord Road Church of Christ where he served as an elder for 18 years. He was the ultimate "Mr Fix-it"and until the end of his days wanting to make things better.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Churches of Christ Relief Efforts. Woodlawn Cemetery, Garden of the Good Shepherd graveside only with social distancing, Thursday, June 25 at 11:45 a.m.
