Mr. Harry Carl Veater, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at home with family by his side.
Harry was born in 1943 in Panguitch, Utah to the late Ruland Veater and Bernice Houston Veater. Harry enjoyed farming and working with his horses and donkeys. He also enjoyed camping and building things with his hands. Harry worked for Vulcan Materials and eventually worked for many years with General Mills where he retired. Most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren, some of whom are veterans of the US military. Harry was born the second youngest of ten children.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Winona Bradley, Ned Veater, Gerald Veater, Garth Veater, Margaret Hardy, Lydia Hardy and Joe Veater. He leaves behind his loving wife of 18 years, Wanda Veater; children, Christine Tucker and Michael (Krissy) Veater; grandchildren, Heather Tucker, Cory Veater, Dillan Veater and Samantha (Juston) Conley; great-grandchildren, Keagan and Kyler Netherton, and Iria Conley; step-daughter, Tonya (Terry) Byrd; step-granddaughter, Kaytlyn Byrd; brother, Ralph Veater; sister, Betty Frandsen; sister-in-law, Marilyn Veater; and beloved dogs, Toad and Peewee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Neapolis Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer, Amy Langdon of Willowbrook Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russell Rescue in Columbia, Tennessee, www.russellrescuetn.com.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.
