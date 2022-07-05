Harry Lloyd Dugan, age 75 of Franklin, passed away July 1.
He was born in Franklin to the late J.P. & Nelda Dugan. Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. He was the former Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 131 and Troop 137.
Harry is preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry Dugan. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Dugan of Franklin; son, Keith Dugan of Columbia; daughter, Nicole (Bryant) Grantham of Franklin; sisters, Charlene (Hugh) Williams of Franklin, TN and Darlene (James “Skippy”) Fiveash of Franklin, Kentucky, grandsons, Matthew Dugan of Columbia and Riley (Rachel) Dugan of Columbia; beloved dog, Bella and grand-dogs, Rowdy and Murphy.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Andy Wolverton will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Keith Dugan, Matthew Dugan, Riley Dugan, Bryant Grantham, Ronnie Robbins and Brian Hope. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.
Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial.
