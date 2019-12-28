Hayley Estrella Carranza Mendez, age 10, passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2019. Survived by: parents, Marco and Flora Carranza; brothers, Jesus Carranza, Jason Carranza and Marco Carranza, Jr.; grandparents, Maria Rita Hernandez Martinez, Francisco and Petrona Mendez; and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at My Father’s House, 318 So. Margin St., Franklin, TN 37064, Pastor Neil Paez officiating. Visitation will start at 5 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Hayley Carranza Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
