Hazel Earline Billingsley, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Earline was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Jan. 9, 1939, daughter of the late Earl and Lucy Aliene Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Billingsley; brother, Doug Ryan and parents, Earl and Aliene Ryan.
Survivors include her children, Jeff Billingsley, Cindy Billingsley and Rodney (Darlette) Billingsley; two grandchildren, Adie Billingsley and Kaylie Billingsley; sister, Geraldine Parnell.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with an hour visitation prior to service.
Memorials may take the form of donations to Putnam County Tornado Relief or Grace Works, in loving memory of Hazel Earline Billingsley.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
