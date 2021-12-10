Helen Gay Domanoski Evans obit

Helen Gay Domanoski Evans, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Dec. 4, 2021. She was born on Feb. 17, 1945 in Bald Knob, Arkansas. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Helen was a woman of may talents and had many hobbies. She had a contagious smile and was loved and respected by all who knew her.  

She is preceded in death by her father, James Lewis Domanoski; mother, Nerene Edwards Domanoski Falcinelli; husband of 55 years, Herbert Edwards Evans; daughter, Jeanette Nerene Evans Duello; step-father, Phillip Neil Falcinelli and grandson, Salome Marquez Fonseca III. Helen is survived by her daughter, Sheri Dawn Ebans Fonseca; son, Franklin Edward Evans; sister, Bessie Dolores Domanoski Ruff; brothers, James Phillip Domanoski and Phillip Neil Falcinelli; grandson, Michael Vincent Fonseca; great-grandchildren, Jasper Vincent Fonseca and Maverick Reed Fonseca.  

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private inurnment will immediately follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.  

