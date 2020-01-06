Helen L. Bordeaux, age 93, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, in Brentwood, Tennessee. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 2, 1926, the oldest of five children of Evelyn and Peter Delich, both natives of Croatia. Despite growing up in an immigrant family during the Great Depression, she spoke warmly of a childhood in the “can do” atmosphere of her family and of her life among neighbors from many countries. She remained compassionate and generous to those in need all her life.
Devoted to her religious faith, Helen was a founding member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. After moving to Brentwood, she joined Holy Family Catholic Church.
Helen faced life with optimism and a willingness to tackle new challenges. Always an avid gardener, she also became expert in floral designs. She was a Life Master flower show judge for the National Council of State Garden Clubs and an Associate Master and Instructor in the Ichiyo School of Ikebana flower design, Tokyo, Japan. She ran her business, Designs by Helen, for over 20 years during which she presented many workshops for the Peoria Park District and Peoria Garden Club. Her creations have been displayed in Carson Pirie Scott and Bergner’s department stores as well as innumerable flower show competitions, club meetings, and private commissions.
Helen served as president of the Peoria Garden Club, vice-president of the Garden Club of Illinois Judges Council, and director of the Garden Club of Illinois (District 3) Judges Council. She was a member of the Peoria Fine Arts Council for decades and Caterpillar’s Engineers Wives Club for over 50 years.
Marrying Henry Dean (Hank) Bordeaux in 1947, Helen settled in Peoria, Illinois where they reared their five children: David H. Doggett Bordeaux (spouse, Abigail Doggett Bordeaux) of Asheville, North Carolina, Janice Bordeaux (spouse, Richard Grandy) of Houston, Texas, Gail Bordeaux Kaleel (deceased), Donna Kay Adams (spouse, Kent Adams) of Brentwood, Tennessee and Ronald A. Bordeaux (deceased). She is dearly remembered by her brother, John Delich and sister, Geraldine Berthold; eleven beloved grandchildren, Julia Bordeaux Webster, Dean Bordeaux, Gwynn Brisby, Bryan Grandy, Brent Adams, Kurt Adams, Ansley Adams, Melissa Kaleel, Rachel Kaleel, Brittany Bordeaux and Nicholas Bordeaux; and six cherished great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Hank, the husband she loved for 60 years; her late brother, Peter Delich; and late sister Ruth Benard.
Memorials may be donated in remembrance of Helen to the Peoria Garden Club (c/o Mary Ann Chonowski, 2329 W. Imperial Dr., Peoria IL 61614) or St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, Illinois.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, (615)377-0775.
