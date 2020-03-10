Henry Edward “Ed” Owen, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away March 9, 2020.
He was born in College Grove, Tennessee to the late Robert and Robbie Owen. Ed was a member of West Main Church of Christ. He spent his lifetime as a general contractor in the Williamson County area.
Ed is preceded in death by his four brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shirley Dodd Owen of Franklin, Tennessee; children, Amanda Stinnett of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Elizabeth Tietsworth of Greenback, Tennessee, Joan (Mark) Moore of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Danny Dodd of Franklin, Tennessee, Diane (Shawn) Bain of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Dawn (John) Chase of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; brothers, Jesse (Linda) Owen of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee and Jimmy Owen of Columbia, Tennessee; sister, Ann (Ed) Danner of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hughey and Geneva Ragsdale; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan Tholen and Shawn Bain will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jamie Wood, Janssen Wood, Michael Hines, Justin Geer, Bubba Owen, Josea Valadez, Daniel Stinnett and Shane Beaver. Honorary pallbearers will be John Chase, Tom Fox, John Flippen, Danny Humphrey, Doug Bain, Mark Mitchell, Steve Gunnel and the men of West Main Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
