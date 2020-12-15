Born in Nashville on Aug. 5, 1930; passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Hal was predeceased by his parents, Delia and Henry D. Jamison, Jr., his sister, Bette Jamison Gorrell, and his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Lacy (Bunny) Jamison. He is survived by his son, Henry D. Jamison IV (Candy) and daughters, Lacy Jamison Nelson (Wade) and Elizabeth Jamison Young. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Zachary Benton Young, Marshall Durham Young, Caroline Young Stone (Seth), Owen Wade Nelson, Jr., Margaret Miller Jamison, Henry D. Jamison V, Eleanor Lacy Jamison, and one great grandchild, Elizabeth Eloise Stone.
Hal grew up in Nashville, attended The Woodmont School, Montgomery Bell Academy, and received his degree from Vanderbilt University where he was a Beta Theta Pi. After graduating from Vanderbilt, Hal served in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant Artillery Battery Commander in the US Army.
Hal’s career was spent at his family business, Jamison Bedding, Inc. where he was CEO and Chairman of the Board. Hal was President of the Nashville Rotary Club, served on the Board of Directors of both the First American Bank and Williamson County Bank, and served as Treasurer of the Oak Hill School Board and the Nashville Boys’ Club Board. In addition, Hal was President of the Nashville Tennis Association, served on the Advisory Board of St. Thomas Hospital, the Vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Director at Large of the Vanderbilt Alumni Association, and Associate of Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. In addition, Hal was a member of the Belle Meade Country Club and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, Tennessee.
A graveside service was held at Williamson Memorial Gardens with The Reverend W.R. McCown and The Reverend Monna Mayhall of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.