Herbert Haynes

Herbert Lee Haynes, age 89 of Franklin, passed away June 26.
He was born in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Wiley Walker and Lilly Mae Haynes.
Herbert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Brentwood Country Club. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Haynes, and siblings, James A. Haynes, Juanita Emmett and Wiley Walker Haynes, Jr.
Herbert is survived by his children, Debbie (Charles) Hesson, Brian Haynes and Janie Haynes; grandkids, Brian (Myra) Loveday, Nathan Loveday, Zachary Haynes and Brianna Haynes; great-grandkids, Lexi Loveday, Lauren Loveday and William Loveday; great-great grandchild, Cooper Smith.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on July 6 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ricky Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Mossy Creek Campground, PO Box 557, Cleveland, Georgia, 30528.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 5 and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial.
