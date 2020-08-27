Homer R. Hill, Sr., age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Belvedere Commons and Willowbrook Hospice on Aug. 26, 2020.
Born June 10, 1928 to the late Howard and Lillian Anglin Hill. Preceded in death by his wife, Maye Tomlin Hill; sisters, Hazel Groom, Hester Gardner and Helen Powers; and brother, Hubert Hill. He was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County contributing to various civic, business and church endeavors including, dairy farming, construction, county commissioner, real estate, florist shop and Countryside Hardware in Grassland. A graduate of Franklin High School in 1947 and a proud member of the football team, he married his 1946 Homecoming Queen sweetheart in 1949. They were married for 64 years.
Survived by his two sons, Roger Hill and Randy (Cyndie) Hill; two granddaughters, Heidi M. Hill and Holly Y. Hill; sister, Huberta Perkins of Brentwood, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Lillian Hill of Franklin, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.