Horace Thomas Johnson, Sr., age 70 of Franklin passed away Jan. 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Maury County to the late J.T. & Viola Fisher Johnson. He was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his daughter, Reba Peach; brothers, Jerry Johnson and Leon Johnson. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Faye Johnson of Franklin, TN; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Derek) Nestead of Primm Springs, TN; son, Horace Thomas Jr. (Wendy) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Peach, Ian Smith, Isabella Nesmith and Christopher Nesmith; great-grandchildren, Anthony Peach-Schwabe and Lillee Peach-Schwabe; sisters, Alice (Gerald) Ingram, Mary (Charles) Tidwell, Rebecca Craft, Judy Turner and Geneva Howell.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Greenbrier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
