Howard Don Fields, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 7, 2022. Don began his career in Nashville in the early 1950s – first working in advertising for Harvey’s Department Store and later Loveman’s Department Store until its closing in 1960. At that time, he began freelancing. He was involved in film making and illustrations for religious publishing houses and ad agencies. Many of his illustrations were children’s books, Bibles, and adult Sunday School literature. He retired in 2008.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberley Fields; parents, Howard and Mary Ellen “Marilyn” Exum Fields; sisters, Jean Fields Poynter and Annelle Fields. Survived by wife of 45 years, Sandra Dickens Fields; sons, Michael (John Dunn) Fields and Miles (Michael Ezsol) Fields and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Avianna Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
