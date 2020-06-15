Hubert Joseph Taylor, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Hubert was born in Malvern, Arkansas on May 23, 1934, son of the late Custer and Frankie Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annamarie Taylor Eggleston; two sisters and one brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Geraldine Taylor; son, Daniel (Marianne) J. Taylor; daughters, Renee Taylor Richbourg (fiancé, Stuart Johnson) and Karen D. Taylor; sister, Janice Taylor Garner; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ward Jones Officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Research or American Cancer Research in loving memory of Hubert Joseph Taylor.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
