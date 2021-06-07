Hyde S. Harper, Jr., age 97, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away June 4, 2021. He was born in Marshall County Tennessee to the late Hyde S. Sr. and Demi Harper. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. serving during World War II. Hyde was a member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Burrow Harper; brother, Brownie W. Harper; sisters, Edna Ragan, Polly Mayberry, Ruth Troope, Louise Troope and Lois Neelley. He is survived by his son, Hyde S. III “Chip” (Kathi) Harper of Big Sandy, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chrisi (Tim) Rawding of Nashville, Tennessee and Hyde S. IV (Lisa) Harper of Pelham, New York; great-grandchild, Emery Ellis Harper and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jonathan Seamon will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Hyde Harper IV, Tim Rawding, Rusty Riley, Sean Taylor, Corey Taylor, Danny Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center, www.bigsandyccoc.com. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
