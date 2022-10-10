Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI.
He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Shawn Raines; his brothers, Jarrell Raines and Dylan Raines; his grandmothers, Nelle Holcombe and Janice Raines; his aunts and uncles, Chris and Lynn Holcombe, Betsy Raines, and Ed and Jeanette Rogers; and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ross Holcombe and Dennis Raines.
Ian was much loved and in turn loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with them. He loved walking and playing with his dogs. Ian also had a passion for fitness and weight lifting. He was an active member of his church, First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, throughout his life and was strong in his Christian faith.
Visitation will be October 14th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on October 15th at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, TN with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or NaCoMe Camp and Retreat Center in Pleasantville, Tenn.
