Irene M. Howell, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband, Ernie Howell. Survived by: son, Steve Howell; daughter, Terri (Craig) Nelson; brothers, Ken Madewell and Jim (Judy) Madewell; sisters, Ida Neal, Lois (Don) Guy, Reba Cottle, Joyce Marsh and Judy (Bobby) Wolfe; grandchildren, Tyler (Courtney) Nelson, Stephanie (Austin) Palmer, Christopher Howell, Kacey (Trevor) Howell and Alyssa Howell; and great-grandchildren, Liam Howell, Hadley and Luke Nelson and Lily Palmer.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.