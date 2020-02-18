Irvin Kelton Harrell, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away Feb. 15, 2020. Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Lera Harrell.
He is preceded in death by his wife, ie Elaine Harrell; daughter, Lisa Diane Harrell; sisters, Betty Jean Adams, Mattie Johnson and Rachel Douglas; brothers, Raymond Lowe “Bud” Harrell, Jr., Harvey Lee Harrell, Johnny Richard Harrell and James Harrell. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Melena) Harrell and Rocky (Jamie) Harrell; daughter, Kimberly Crouch; sister, Susie Mae “Doll” Harrell; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Harrell, Michael Harrell, Hannah Harrell, Jacob Harrell, Summer Harrell, Kelton Rietnour, Kambria Ritenour and Blaze McCrary; special friend and caregiver, Dawn Stanley and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
