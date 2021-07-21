Izella King, age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 17, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, James Milton King. Survived by: son, James Kenneth King; daughter, Amanda Brooke (Jeff) Wesson; brother, Joe Dowell; grandchildren, Jackson James Wesson and Madison Grace Wesson.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
