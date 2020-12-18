J. Michael Hutton, 77, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Williamsport, and West York, Pennsylvania, passed this life on Nov. 29. Mike was predeceased by his parents, John Merle and Ruth Naomi Hutton. He will be missed by his son, Jamie (Carrie), and grandson, Chris. He is also survived by his brother, Rick (Candy) and their sons, Chris (Carol), Tim (Cindy), and Jonathan (Kristin). He will also be missed by his grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Mike was a graduate of West York High School, Austin Peay State University, and earned a masters’ degree from Penn State University. He was a longtime band director and professional musician. He also was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved his New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cure diabetes through either the JDRF or DRI organizations. There will be a private internment service at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.