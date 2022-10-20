Jack B. Williams age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Jack was a proud veteran, serving in Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of walker Memorial Baptist Church. Jack was very beloved by his family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Williams; wife, Elizabeth Childress Williams; son Bobby Smithson; 4 Brothers.
Jack is survived by his children, Sarah Jean Gunterman (Todd) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Mike Williams (Barbara Jean) of Rockville, Tennessee, Ricky Smithson of Franklin, Tennessee, Jim Smithson (Sylvia) of Arrington, Tennessee, Shirley Warrick (Clifton) of Antioch, Tennessee, Betty Langley (JT) of Franklin; daughter-in-law, Bernice Smithson; brother, Billy Williams (Linda); Many beloved grandchildren and extended family and friends.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James McGinley, Dr. Patrick Murphy and the Staff at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee for their great care that they gave to Jack.
Graveside service will be held 3:00PM Friday, October 21, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors and Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.