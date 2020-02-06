Jack L. Sherrill, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 4, 2020.
Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country during World War II. Later in life Jack retired from Third National Bank/SunTrust Bank. Jack was a proud member of the American Legion for 75 years.
He is survived by his loving companion, Darlene Couch and brother in-law, Eddie Couch. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.