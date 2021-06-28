Jack Lloyd Ogez, age 55, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on June 11, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Allen Ogez.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret Ogez; sisters, Barbara Mueller, Gail (Bowen) Pratt and Susan (William) Theune; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 201 at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
