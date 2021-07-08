Jacklyn Kay Oosting, age 82, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away July 4, 2021. She was born in Hart, Michigan to the late Jack and Wilna Bennett of North Muskegon, Michigan. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Kenneth W. Oosting of Brentwood, Tennessee; children, Wendy (Mike) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee, Ken “Wayne” (Angelica) Oosting II of Temecula, California, Jeffrey (Monica) Oosting of Lynchburg, Tennessee and Jennifer (Brian) Shaw of Sparta, Tennessee; brother, Robert (Jane Rice) Bennett of Chandler, Arizona; sister, Sue Gustke of Gurnee, Illinois; grandchildren, Drew, Rachel, Sarah, J.C., Christian, Joshua, Adrian, Seth, Marguerite, John, Hannah, Amanda, Alex and Adam; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Eleanor, Naomi and Julien.
Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067. A reception with the family will follow the service at the church. Donations in honor of Mrs. Oosting may be sent to God’s Plan for Service, 301 Mallory Station Rd. Suite 100. Franklin, TN 37067.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.