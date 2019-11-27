Jacqueline Hazel Ellis Mepyans, age 89, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Nov. 24, 2019.
She taught Music and English at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, California for over 25 years before retiring and moving to Brentwood, Tennessee. She was an accomplished musician having participated in both the Nashville Symphony Chorus and the Brentwood Methodist Church choir for many years. Jacqueline was an active member of the Travelers Rest DAR, Charter member and former Regent of Prudence Hall Chapter of the Daughters of American Colonists and member of the Brentwood Woman’s Service Club.
Preceded in death by husband, Martin John Mepyans; parents, Dr. Atlia and Hilda White Ellis. Survived by: son, Kevin Mepyans of New Fairfield, Connecticut; daughter, Renee (William) Robinson of Brentwood, Tennessee; sister, Elizabeth Walton of Brentwood, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Alisha Adams, Molly Mepyans, Patrick Mepyans and Claire Mepyans.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Brentwood Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Joe Pennel will be the officiate. Graveside services will be held on Dec. 5, 2019 at the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murray, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to: either Travelers Rest DAR Chapter, 8128 Suzanne Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027 or the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
