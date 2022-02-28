Jacqueline Woodside “Jackie” Hughes, age 60, of Primm Springs, Tennessee passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Born in Williamson County and was a graduate of Page High School. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Fairview. Jackie was a loving and nurturing person who touched many lives in meaningful ways through selfless and giving spirit. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Her kind spirit will be sadly missed by all.
Preceded in death by father, Dan Woodside. Survived by: husband, Randy Hughes; daughters, Crystal (Kyle) McCord and Kelsey (Jake) Whitman; grandchildren, Destiny McCord, Corbin Hughes, Caden Hughes, Avery McCord, Ashton McCord, Lawson McCord, Gus Whitman and Ellie Kate Whitman; great grandchild, Jack Johnson; mother, Martha Woodside; brothers, Marty (Erica) Woodside and Marvin (Dawn) Woodside; sister, Terri (Nicky) Beard and many other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Bill Sherman, and Harry Hughes officiating. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any Breast or Heart charity of your choice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com
