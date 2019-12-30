James Alan “Wuda” Bradford, age 55, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 23, 2019 in Columbia, Tennessee.
Alan was born in Williamson County and worked most of his life as a dedicated Auto Body Repairman. He loved Nascar, as he was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends. He was a 1982 Graduate of Franklin High School.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Bradford and grandparents, Leland and Carrie Erwin and Johnnie L. and Lovel Bradford.
Survived by his sons, Greg Bradford, Austin (Katianna) Bradford; parents, James and Mary Bradford; sister, Gail Bradford Poteete; niece, Stephanie Potette (Steven) Neal; and mother of his children, Brenda Bradford.
Services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be Monday Dec. 30 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Greg Bradford, Austin Bradford, Tim Wood, Ryan Huntzinger, Ronnie Mangrum, Johnny Creswell, Bubba Alexander and Sid Erwin. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Erwin, Gary Irwin, Troy Irwin and Ricky Poteete.
Memorials may be made to the James Alan Bradford Memorial Fund.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
