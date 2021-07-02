James Allen “Jim” Fultz, age 64, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021 at his residence in Columbia, Tennessee. Jim was born on January 26, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was the head usher and a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Jim enjoyed serving his church and community, doing puzzles, going to flea markets, and building model cars. He held high school records for track and field and participated in the Senior Olympics. Jim retired from General Motors where he worked for 36 years. He was energetic, had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fultz and his wife, Ruth Jefferson Fultz. He is survived by his mother, Christine (Don) Clark; children, Jamie Fultz-Wenstrand, Jodi Brydges, and Nicole “Nikki” Morgan; siblings, Judy (Ralph) Oldaugh, John (Jackie) Fultz, Joe (Kim) Fultz; step-children, Michael Lee (Angela) Jefferson, Richard (Janie) Jefferson, Timothy Jefferson, Dorothy (Allen) Scott, and Carol (Terry) Edwards; grandchildren, Tim Brydges II, Dominic Wenstrand, Emmy Brydges, Dylan Wenstrand, Brooklynn Wenstrand, Serenity McDaniel, Alex McDaniel, Zackeus McDaniel and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside inurnment will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, 5219 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174 or the Waterford Baptist Cathedral, 2640 Airport Rd., Waterford Township, MI 48329. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.