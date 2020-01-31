James Calvin Poynor, age 61, of Waverly, Tennessee passed away Jan. 30, 2020.
Calvin was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee and a graduate of Hillsboro High School in the Leipers Fork Community. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Preceded in death by father, James Beverly Poynor; grandparents, Ewin and Ida Peach Poynor and Ennice and Elise Newcome Heithcock. Survived by: daughter, Cala Poynor; mother, Janice (Archie) Buttrey; brothers, Michael Poynor and Trey Buttrey; sister, Dora (Gary Luther) Poynor; grandchildren, Ethan Jimenez and Madalynn Jimenez; nieces and nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Burgdorf officiating. Burial will follow in Garrison Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.