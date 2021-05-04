James Douglas Herzberg, 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on April 28, 2021.
Jim was born on Feb. 4, 1942 in Saginaw, Michigan. Jim was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and General Motors Institute. He worked as an engineer for General Motors for 37 years and retired in Franklin, Tennessee.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Gerger Herzberg; son, Matt Herzberg; daughter, Michele (Steve) Fort; grandchildren, Savannah, Steven and Sydney Fort; sister, Sue (Joe) Suing; brother, Rich (Jean) Herzberg; many nieces and nephews and extended family of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Herzberg; mother, Eileen Plaskewicz, and step-father, Charlie Plaskewicz.
Jim was loved by family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, history enthusiast, trivia buff and supporter of military and first-responders.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial. Service at 3 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, Jim has requested donations be made to The Harpeth House. Make checks payable to Christ Community Church (memo: Harpeth House), 1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin TN 37064.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Willowbrook Hospice for their loving care for Jim for the past few months.
Williamson Memorial 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin TN 37064.
