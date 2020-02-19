James Elmer “Jimmy” Waller, age 59, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Feb. 16, 2020. Jimmy was a carpenter in the construction business and a jack of all trades.
Preceded in death by parents, James Milton and Melba Lavonne “Mickey” Tomlin; son, Christopher Berry and daughter Angel Waller. Survived by: wife, Jewell “Tooter” Waller of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; sons, James Waller of Nunnelly, Tennessee, Terry Hoskins of Fairview, Tennessee and Mark Waller of Nashville, Tennessee; daughters, Mandy (Jamey) Watkins of Lyles, Tennessee and Misty Peterman of Monterey, Tennessee; brother, Terry (Kim) Tomlin of College Grove, Tennessee; stepchildren, Angel Smith of College Grove, Tennessee, Christy (Ben) Calendar of Indiana and Kenneth Smith of College Grove, Tennessee; mother in law, Ann Smith Bennett of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; nine grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren and other loving family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Pond Cemetery, Bro. Ryan Austin officiating. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Smith, Jamey Watkins, Adam Tomlin, Jamey Waller, Mark Waller and Matt Eggleston. Memorials may be made to the Jimmy Waller Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
