James Eugene “Gene” Hood, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 28, 2021. He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late James and Daisy Hood. Over the years, Gene worked a variety of jobs in and around Franklin, including a delivery route for Fashion Cleaners. His passion however was country music, “pickin & grinnin”, singing and writing songs.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hood; brothers, Bobby Hood and Kenny Hood; and sister, Mary Manier. Gene is survived by his daughter, Karla (Stephen) Roos of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; grandsons, Dylan Roos and Trevor Roos both of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Diane Hood and Dot Anglin both of Franklin, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue of your choice. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.