James Evan Snider, 19, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Evan was born in Nashville, Tennessee to James Mark Snider and Terri Lee Snider on Feb. 16, 2001. He went to school at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he graduated on June 22, 2020. He was involved in football and track and field, but his love was being with his friends and his golden retriever, Sophie. Evan’s friends describe him as: always laughing, caring, a gifted runner, thoughtful, smart, joyful, and the kindest guy in the room.
Evan is preceded in death by his grandfather, James William Snider. He is survived by his sisters, Alli and Bailey Snider; parents, Mark and Terri Snider; and grandparents, Elzie Snider, Ron, and Susan Page.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at (Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Football Field). Visitation will follow the service.
Burial service will be held as a private family event at Williamson Memorial Gardens on Saturday before Evan’s Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Evan’s heart for helping kids going through hardship, please donate to the CPA Fund- Financial Assistance in memory of Evan Snider at: cpalions.org/give.
These funds will be specifically used to support current CPA Upper School or Middle School students enduring financial hardship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.