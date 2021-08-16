James Jay Stiles, age 55, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Aug. 6, 2021. James spent the last 20 years of his career as a sales representative in the food industry. Besides enjoying his career, James was passionate about feeding the homeless in Nashville with his church. He loved to travel to Chicago, Arizona, and Hilton Head Island. He was an avid runner, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, John J. Stiles; brother, John Stiles, Jr.; nephew, AJ Moore. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stacey Combiths Stiles of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughter, Chloe Stiles of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; mother, Rose Stiles of Lake Villa, Illinois; sisters, Mae (Al) Moore of Mesa, Arizona and Nora Stiles (Jim Hartke) of Mesa, Arizona; mother and father-in-law, Liz and Wally Combiths of Spring Hill, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Bryan (Teresa) Combiths of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Kristen (Jason) Grindle, Ashley (Adam) Dicker, Chris Hartke, Mike Hartke, Maddi Combiths and Mckenzie Combiths; beloved dog, Bailee.
A celebration of life service will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 with visitation and reception to follow at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Breakfast Ministry at the Nashville Mission or Family Life Center at the Nashville Mission for Women and Children.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
