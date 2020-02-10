James (Jim) Guy Stokes, age 74, of Arrington, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Jim was born in Yell Co, Arkansas on May 11, 1945, son of the late Clark Allen and Lula Stokes.
Jim’s passion was fishing and traveling. President of Quorum Health Resources until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Stokes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Tricia Stokes; sons, Bryan (Carrie) Stokes and Jeff (fiancée Kati Couch) Stokes; grandchildren, Tucker, Max, Lucus, Mary and Ashley; and niece, Stacey (Scott) Archer.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with Dave Deal officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of donations to Joshua Chamberlain society 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1700-324, Brentwood, TN 37027, in loving memory of James Guy Stokes. www.chamberlainsociety.org/donate/ Nashville Chapter
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
