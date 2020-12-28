James “Jim” William Smith, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 22, 2020. Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee and received a degree from Harvard University in Business Administration. He retired from First American National Bank after 42 years of service. He served our country in the US Army and was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
Survived by: son, James W., Jr. (Jennifer) Smith; daughters, Jan (Tom) Weatherman, Sherry (Ken) Blackburn and Lori (Joel) Pope; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cam) Goodwin, Allison Weatherman, Matthew (Christen) Blackburn, Katy (Stephen) Sargent, James W. III (Shannon) Smith, Erin Smith (Bo) Sanford and Joshua W. (Bre) Smith; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Operation Smile operationsmile.org
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
