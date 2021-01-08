James “Jimmy” Lighthall Poteete, Jr., age 71, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away Jan. 7, 2021. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Lighthall and Marie Poteete. Jimmy was retired from TN Sheet Metal. He was a member of College Grove Church of Christ.
He is survived by his fiancé, Alice Mosley of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; son, James (Stacy) Poteete of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee; daughters, Tammy Poteete of Eagleville, Tennessee and Lee (Tony) Cormier of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; step-son, Jamie (Katherine) Baxter of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; brother, Tandy (Kathy) Poteete of College Grove, Tennessee; sisters, Janice (Larry) Lowe of Eagleville, Tennessee, Peggy (Larry) Pitts of Cunningham, Tennessee and Vickie (Roger) Brake of College Grove, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alex (Cameron) Newton, Alyssa Hollingsworth, Anna and Zachary Rabun, Jaimee Poteete, Madison and Wyatt Cormier, Tyler and Aaron Baxter, and Carter and Peighton Walk; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Kylie, and Laney and Asher Newton.
Funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Burial will follow in College Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gabe Brake, Christian Brake, Ben Brake, Scottie Lowe, Emilo Hernandez, Trey Belton, Tony Poteete and Chris Haynes. Memorials may be made to College Grove Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
