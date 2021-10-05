Mr. James “Jimmy” Robert Alan Bardsley, Jr. of Nolensville, TN passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the age of 19.
Jimmy was born to parents Jim Bardsley and Kim Webb on Aug. 13, 2002 in Murfreesboro, TN. He graduated from Nolensville High School, Class of 2020, and understood the value of hard work. He also was no stranger to adventure.
Described by many as both caring and generous, Jimmy had a courageous spirit that burned like a shooting star. He was fearless, and lived his life to the fullest, never backing down. With his zest for life, Jimmy left a mark on everyone he met in some way, and though he is gone too soon, he will never be forgotten.
Jimmy is survived by his parents, Kim and James Webb, and Jim and Ashley Bardsley; as well as his siblings, Drew and Makayla Webb, Mark Harrell, Katie Reed, Seneca and Adriel Thompson, and Darian, Felicia, and Collin Roberts. In addition, he is survived by his grandparents, John and Loretta Gjeltema, Judy Bardsley, Pam and Bruce Bateman, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and an army of friends who loved him deeply. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Jimmy was joined two days later by his grandmother, Peggy Lou Timmer Seger.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from noon-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at The Church at Nolensville, 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN conducted by Rev. Wade Owens. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
