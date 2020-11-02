James Lawrence "Larry" Jones, age 78, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020.
Larry was born in Cleveland, Tennessee to the late Grady and Frances Hudson Jones. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a pilot with more than 100 landings aboard the USS Ranger. He was also a Navy flight instructor in Pensacola, Florida and San Diego, California. Larry received eight Air Medals, five Gold Stars, and a Silver Star Medal of Valor from President Lyndon B. Johnson while on three tours of duty during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Carol Haney Jones; two sons, Kenny Lane and Johnny Lane (Jimmie Lynn); four daughters, Sherri Long (Robert), Beth Whitehead (Tony), Kiersten Snyder (Mickey), and Kimberly Walters (Brian); 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. (CST) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Bryan Brooks will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
