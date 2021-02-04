James Michael “Mike” Lillard, age 59, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 29, 2021. 1979 Graduate of Page High School and received his bachelors’ degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1984. Mike went to work at Nabisco before graduating from college. He retired from Nabisco after 30+ years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed managing and spending time on his Riverside family farm. Mike had many hobbies including dove hunting and collecting civil war relics. He was an avid football and baseball fan. Another of his favorite things to do was to play golf with his buddies. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by father, James Oliver “Jimmy” Lillard; brother, John Bratton “Bubba” Lillard (who recently passed away December 22, 2020) and brother-in-law, Tommy Goodgame. Survived by: wife of 35 years, Charlotte Goodgame Lillard; mother, Sarah Louise Bratton Lillard; brother, Jeff (Kathy) Lillard; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Collin) Colohan, Joel and John Bryan Lillard, Hunter, Tyler, Wyatt and Luke Lillard, Kaci and Zach Goodgame, Avery and Beckett Pogue; great niece and nephews, Cam Buchanan, Knox, River and Rowen Goodgame; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Marie Goodgame; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa Lillard, Shannon and Tim Pogue and his faithful beloved dog, Max.
Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Angela Harris and Rev. Donna Parramore officiating. Memorials may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church Jimmy Lillard Pavillion Memorial, 4241 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
