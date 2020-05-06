James Moore “Joe” Farrar, age 83, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away May 4, 2020.
He was born in Bethesda, Tennessee to the late Owen C. and Annie C. Farrar. Joe retired from Ford Glass Plant after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Frances June Farrar; sister, Aileene Reed and brother, O.C. Farrar. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Stephanie) Farrar and Danny (Kellie) Farrar; sister, Vivian Staines; grandchildren, Lindsey, Shelby and Sydney Farrar.
A private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
