James Nicholas “Jim” Spardone, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 11, 2021. Survived by: wife of 52 years, Barbara Wiles Spardone; children, Jennifer (Tim) Lewis and Matthew Spardone; brothers, Armand Spardone and Gerald (Jackie) Spardone; sister, Mary Louise (Harold) Maas; grandchildren, Brittney (Billy) Brown and Nicholas Spardone; special friend, Rachel Hickman; Gabriel Lewis, USN, Austin Spardone and Isaac Reid.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN 37069, Shane Pass and John Gardner officiating with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Aug. 24, 2021, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ClearView Student Ministry.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
