James Raymond McFarland age 94 of Franklin passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was born September 23, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. James was a proud Veteran, serving in the navy during World War II.
James was preceded by his parent Leo and Margaret McFarland; sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Hook O’Dowd.
James is Survived by his daughter, Dolores Heller; sons, Daniel McFarland, James McFarland, and Robert McFarland; grandsons Frederick Heller, Brandon Heller and wife Elizabeth; great grandsons, James and Jesse Heller; many beloved extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williamson Memorial funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
