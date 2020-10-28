James Raymond Reed, age 60, of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee passed away Oct. 25, 2020. Raymond always had a smile and a joke for everyone that knew him. You could usually find him cleaning cars and spending time with his family. He was retired from the State of Tennessee where he worked for many years.
Preceded in death by father, William Floyd Reed and brother, Johnny Wayne Reed. Survived by: son, Waylon (Tosha) Reed; daughter, Kaitlynn M. Reed; mother, Beulah Reed; brothers, Frank Reed, Jeff (Jan) Reed and Paul (Debbie) Reed; sister, Gertrude (Jimmy) Adcock; sister-in-law, Melodie Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Raymond Reed Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
