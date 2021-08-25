James Robert Hood, Jr., age 52, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 21, 2021. Robert was born in Williamson County, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Page High School where he was active in football, FFA and 4-H Clubs. After high school, he attended Middle Tennessee State University. He loved hunting, fishing, horses and being with his friends. He worked as a commercial electrician. He was a devoted husband who married his high school sweetheart, loving father, son and family man.
Preceded in death by his father, James Robert Hood, Sr.; grandparents, Dudley and Bettie Stovall and Robert and Margaret Hood. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela Campbell Hood; son, Robert Brayden Hood; daughters, Hannah Elizabeth Hood (Bryan Clanton) and Claire Marie Hood; mother, Dorothy Faye Hood; sister, Jennifer (Jerry) Moore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Brenda Campbell and many loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, Pastor Mary Kate Meyers and Pastor Sung Nam will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the support the Hood Children at First Horizon, c/o Angela Hood Memorial Fund or at the funeral home. Visitation will be noon until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
