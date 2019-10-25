James Ronnie “Cotton” Ladd, age 68, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beth Ladd; son, Jason (Amy) Ladd; daughter, Jennifer (Shawn) Boone; brothers, Donny Ladd and Joe Henry (Stella) Ladd; sisters, Glenda (Gerald) Poteete and Brenda (Kenneth) Henry; grandchildren, Lexi Watson, Jacob Watson, Jacey Ladd and A. J. Ladd; mother-in-law, Betty Whitefield; sisters in law and brothers in law, Deborah (Lamberto) Cerda, Randy Whitefield, Ricky Whitefield and Ray Dean Whitefield; and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randy Whitefield, Ray Dean Whitefield, Isaac Ladd, Shawn Boone, Zack Cerda, Jonathan Ladd, Gerald Poteete and Kenny Henry. Memorials may be made to Tucker’s House, P.O. Box 968, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be noon until service time at 3 p.m. on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
