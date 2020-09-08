James Timothy “Tim” Harsha, age 62, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, James Harsha; brother, Tom Harsha; and father in-law, Raymond Butler. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Diana Butler Harsha of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Melanie (James Ransford) Harsha of Nashville, Tennessee; mother, Diane Harsha of East Lansing, Michigan; sister, Rebecca McKee of East Lansing, Michigan; mother-in-law, Pauline Butler of Franklin, Tennessee; sister in-law, Lynne Harsha of Yardley, Pennsylvania; niece, Ellen Harsha; nephews, Kevin and Kyle McKee; and granddog, Radley.
Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or the Nashville Predators Foundation.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.